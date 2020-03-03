Health-tech start-up Tricog raises $10.5 mn from Japanese, US investors

AI-driven healthcare analytics firm Tricog has raised $10.5 million in funding from The University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Aflac Ventures, and Dream Incubator in Japan along with TeamFund, USA. Existing investors Inventus Capital and Blume Ventures also participated in the round.

The start-up would be investing the fund to expand its product line and establish presence in Africa and Asia including India, China and Japan.

“We have seen Tricog’s evolution from an India-based ECG healthcare start-up to an integrated, AI-driven full-stack virtual cardiologist platform. It leads the way in building deep-tech innovation, expanding product lines and creating impact by saving lives across developing markets globally,” said Sanjay Nath, Managing Partner at Blume Ventures, which is one of the earliest investors in the Bengaluru-based company.

The investment comes two years after Tricog’s Series A funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $17.5 million. It has presence in about 12 countries and has reached out to three million patients for screening and diagnosis of acute and chronic heart diseases.

Founded in 2015 by Charit Bhograj, Zainul Charbiwala, Udayan Dasgupta and Abhinav Gujjar, Tricog leverages medical and technology expertise to provide virtual cardiology services to remote clinics, powered by AI. Its InstaECG platform has been deployed in over 2,500 hospitals and diagnostic centres. It has recently launched an InstaEcho platform for remote echocardiography with a focus on using AI to diagnose heart failure and screening for congenital heart disease.

“Tricog’s solution is a game changer by allowing not only instant ECG and Echo readings without a cardiologist’s presence, but also the ability to immediately detect life threatening situations such as heart attacks, allowing appropriate care to be administered in a timely manner,” said Yousuf Mazhar, Partner at TeamFund, an impact focused fund based in the US.