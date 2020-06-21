Hetero set to launch Remdesivir under the brand name Covifor in India

Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs on Sunday announced that it has received the manufacturing and marketing approval for the investigational antiviral medicine Remdesivir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). Hetero's generic version of Remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'Covifor' in India.

B Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, of Companies, said, “In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in India, the approval of Covifor (Remdesivir) can prove to be a game-changer given its positive clinical outcomes. Backed by strong backward integration capabilities, we can ensure that the product is immediately made available to patients across the country."

He added that the company is prepared for ensuring enough stocks required to cater to the present needs.





Hetero had earlier told Business Standard that it had the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to make one million doses of remdesivir for starters. It is fully vertically integrated and would also make the key starting material (KSM) for the drug.

The drug ‘Remdesivir’ has been granted approval by DCGI for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in adults and children, hospitalised with severe symptoms of the disease. Covifor (Remdesivir) will be available in 100 mg vial (Injectable) which has to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a healthcare practitioner.

The product is launched under a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc to expand access to Covid-19 treatment in low and middle-income countries.