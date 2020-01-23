Higher gross margins, cost control initiatives aid Westlife's profitability

A strong operational performance in the December quarter by Westlife Development, which runs the McDonald’s chain of stores, led to a 10 per cent uptick in its stock price on Thursday. Despite a high base of last year, the company was able to post a same-store sales (SSS) growth of 9.2 per cent.

The metric a year ago was 14.7 per cent. The SSS growth, which was at 5.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, has been consistently moving up over the past four quarters and is led by McCafé, Breakfast, and Delivery formats. While SSS growth is expected to remain ...