Higher promotion costs may keep Bajaj Auto margins under pressure

Bajaj Auto’s declining margins story continues, with volume gains failing to overcome the drag on profitability on account of a weaker product mix, aggressive pricing and lower export realisations. Volumes in the December quarter were up 25.8 per cent over the year-ago quarter, led by entry level motorcycles as well as the Pulsars.

The company’s overall domestic motorcycle market share was up 400 bps over the year-ago quarter, and has crossed the 20 per cent mark. Market share gains in the entry-level segment (volumes up 61 per cent) — in which the firm adopted ...