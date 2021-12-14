Honasa, parent company of Mamearth and The Derma, offers ESOPs to all staff

Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd (HCPL), the parent company of personal care platforms Mamaearth and The Derma Co., announced stock-based value creation under the Stock Appreciation Rights Programme for all employees.

HCPL has enabled the wealth creation programme for all employees and has distributed stocks worth Rs 20 crore in addition to the (employee stock option plan) previously allocated. The stock-based value creation will be a top-up component over and beyond the employee CTC, setting the HCPL program apart from the industry programmes.

“Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd has experienced meteoric growth over the past five years, and we wanted our team to grow along with the company,” said Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer. “Unlike some programmes which require employees to contribute a part of their CTC as investment towards stock options, we have made this as a top-up component, beyond the CTC. We want the employees to have equal chance to participate in any upcoming liquidation opportunity to build their personal wealth portfolio.”

Through this partnership programme, Honasa said it facilitates every employee with ownership and inclusivity. This initiative aims to ensures all employees, irrespective of their role, seniority and time spent in the origination, has a stake in the organisation and enables value creation for everyone as the organization grows.

Along with all current employees, the company will provide the stock appreciation rights to all the future employees joining the organization going forward.