HUL splits position of chairman, CEO & MD; Paranjpe made non-exec chairman

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Thursday announced the separation of the position of Chairman of the Board and the CEO & Managing Director.
The company announced the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe, currently Chief Operating Officer of Unilever, as a non-executive chairman of the company with effect from March 31, 2022.
Sanjiv Mehta will continue as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director (CEO &MD).
"The Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the HUL Board recommended his appointment to the Board. The Board accepted the recommendation made by the NRC and has appointed Paranjpe as a Non-Executive Chairman. The appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders which the Company will seek as per applicable regulations," said the company in a press release.
"As recently announced by Unilever in January, Paranjpe will take on a new role as Chief Transformation Officer & Chief People Officer, leading the business transformation, and heading the HR function for Unilever effective April 2022. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken NV," added HUL.
Commenting on the appointment of Paranjpe, Sanjiv Mehta, the Chairman & Managing Director, HUL said, "We welcome Nitin back to HUL as the Non-Executive Chairman. He brings in huge knowledge and experience which will enrich the deliberations and add value to the Board."
