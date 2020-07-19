JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hughes looking to start retailing satellite broadband services in India
Business Standard

HUL temporarily closes Haridwar plant after employees contract Covid-19

The company did not disclose the exact number of employees but reports say 33 workers have been tested positive

Topics
FMCG companies | Hindustan Unilever

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HUL unilever
The unit was closed temporarily on the orders of the district magistrate and its premises were thoroughly sanitised.

FMCG major HUL on Sunday said it has temporarily closed down its Haridwar plant, where several of its employees hav been tested positive for Covid-19.

The company did not disclose the exact number of employees but reports say 33 workers have been tested positive.

"We can confirm that several employees at our Haridwar factory have been diagnosed with Covid-19 a large majority of them being asymptomatic. This came out of an employee Covid-19 testing programme we have activated," HUL said in a statement.

Stating that it is supporting the affected workers their families in every way the company can, HUL further said, "To curtail further spread, we are carrying out contact tracing amongst other employees and workers, and accordingly, advising them to self-isolate and monitor their health conditions."

The company further said, "As an added precaution, we have decided to close the site to ensure deep cleaning and sanitisation before restarting operations."

HUL asserted it has "implemented world-class hygiene, social distancing and sanitisation measures fulfilling the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and local administration".

According to a local official, as reported on Saturday, 33 employees of HUL's Hardwar unit of Hindustan Unilever tested positive for Covid-19.

The unit was closed temporarily on the orders of the district magistrate and its premises were thoroughly sanitised.

The company's management had sent the swab samples of its employees for testing to a private lab. Twenty people tested positive on Thursday and 13 more on Friday.
First Published: Sun, July 19 2020. 21:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU