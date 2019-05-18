In smaller cities, 45% people don't believe WhatsApp forwards: Survey

As many as 45 per cent people never believe messages they receive on WhatsApp, a sample survey carried out in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in 11 states has found. The survey, ‘Fighting Fake News: Whose Responsibility is it?’ was carried out by Delhi-based Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) in partnership with WhatsApp.

The idea was to create awareness about misinformation and share simple techniques that users can adopt to verify information they receive on their social messaging platforms. A total of 3,138 respondents answered questions for the ...