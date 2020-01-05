India production business is a big opportunity: Matt Forde of BBC studios

What exactly does international production and formats do? It is about re-imagining original scripted IP (intellectual property) from the UK. Previously, local producers would take scripts, or buy licences, from us and make a local version of some of the most successful BBC Studios’ shows. Now we (BBC Studios India) pitch to make our own shows for local broadcasters.

For example, we produced Nach Baliye, Khatra Khatra Khatra, India Banega Manch and many such. We have international productions in France, Germany, South Africa, Los Angeles and India among other countries. In ...