IndiGo to operate wide body planes for first time ever in next few months

Sources said that the wide-body planes, which are going to be wet leased, are likely to be used primarily on India-Istanbul routes

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

A wide body plane like B777 has a bigger fuel tank than narrow body aircraft like A320, which allows the former to traverse longer distances.

India's largest airline IndiGo will operate wide body planes for the first time ever in the next few months, sources said on Tuesday.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 00:21 IST

