Infosys forms consortium to offer training, help job seekers in US

IT major on Wednesday said it has formed a consortium with pymetrics, Merit America, Per Scholas, Revature, and Woz Enterprise that will leverage its Wingspan solution to create a free online platform, connecting and employers, and provide training for job seekers.

The consortium will leverage Wingspan and pymetrics' AI-based talent-matching platform to meet reskilling and employment needs raised by the Covid-19 crisis in America, a statement said.

Reskill and Restart - powered by Wingspan - takes job seekers on a guided journey, beginning with aptitude and skills assessment, followed by curated job-specific skills training, and culminating in matching them with available positions, it added.

"The consortium of partners has built new pathways for talent to transition from traditional across various industries and workstreams to digital and operations of the future," it added.

This will also enable employers, who are scaling up, to review the available talent pool for the right match and hire them while they undergo rapid and job-specific reskilling on this integrated multi-stakeholder platform.

Infosys has always invested in and promoted lifelong learning, and the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has made radical reskilling an even more urgent priority for job seekers and alike, Infosys President Ravi Kumar said.

"We are intensely focused on creating job opportunities in the US, and this solution demonstrates our broader commitment to American workers and the US economy," he added.