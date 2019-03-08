Insurance firms cannot be assessed on quarterly basis, says GIC Re CMD

On state-owned general insurers’ revival Alice Vaidyan: You have to look at how the state-owned general insurers have served the country and how they have grown over the years. Yes, I agree that there has been a fall in the market share of public sector insurance companies from 55 per cent to 45 per cent. Probably, the announcement of the merger of the three companies did not give much confidence to the public.

The government has not gone back on its decision on the merger. As far as we know, the merger is going ahead. Varun Dua: India is made of about 20-30 cohorts. ...