JUST IN
Intangles Lab raises $10 million in funds from Baring Private Equity
Scrut Automation raises $7.5 mn in funding round led by MassMutual Ventures
Rajan Amba to take over as JLR managing director, succeeds Rohit Suri
RoC to check GoMechanic's books amid allegations of irregularities: Report
NTPC Green Energy to raise up to Rs 9,000 cr through rupee term loan
DMRC to handover feeder e-buses to Delhi govt from April onwards: Official
ACME, Japan's IHI Corporation tie up for business in green hydrogen
Ed-tech company NxtWave raises $33 million to upskill Indian youth
Tech giant Microsoft working to launch new version of Teams next month
Combined equity market value of 10 Adani Group firms slips below $100 bn
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Intangles Lab raises $10 million in funds from Baring Private Equity
icon-arrow-left
Spicejet to consider capital raise amid losses, market share battle
Business Standard

Intangles raises $10 mn in series A funding from Baring PE Partners

The funding will be utilised for serving a robust new customer pipeline, expanding global presence and accelerating hiring to augment product engineering, sales and delivery teams, Instangles said

Topics
Fundraising | Baring Private Equity | Hiring

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Fundraising
Photo: Shutterstock

Digital Twin solutions provider Intangles Lab on Tuesday announced that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding from Baring Private Equity Partners India to expand business operations and accelerate new hiring.

The funding will be utilised for serving a robust new customer pipeline, expanding global presence and accelerating hiring to augment product engineering, sales and delivery teams, Instangles said. E&Y acted as the exclusive financial adviser to the company on this fundraising transaction.

“We are focused on growing our presence across the entire Commercial Vehicle segment across the globe. In the coming years, we are aiming to vigorously revamp the Electric Vehicle segment using our extensive Ambient Cognitive AI technology. In the direct market, we are witnessing impressive growth pan India and are in the process of onboarding multiple large commercial vehicle OEMs. To sustain a growth rate of over 200% year-on-year, we are constantly expanding our team by hiring on multiple levels throughout the organisation,” said Anup Patil, co-founder and CEO of Intangles.

He added that the firm aspires to become the Digital Twin Open-Source Software (OSS) of the world across every segment. “Our vision is to bring the power of Digital Twin technology to every segment across the globe so that it is accessible and beneficial to all. This will be accomplished while helping fleet operators monitor, benchmark, and conduct predictive maintenance of assets and identify underperforming assets to increase overall operational profits,” he said.

Founded in 2016 by four industry experts, Intangles helps global automobile manufacturers with solutions such as vehicle health monitoring, fuel monitoring, operations automation, and location tracking. The firm simulates the real-world environment into a virtual world by analyzing data using Physics-based analytics and improving the prediction using Deep Learning.

“Intangles is a leader in Digital Twin technology, enabling efficiencies in automotive and industrial applications. Integrating deep competency in Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, Edge Computing, and Communication Technologies has allowed them to build their state-of-the-art product suite. After getting strong traction in the Indian market, they are venturing into Western markets. We are privileged to partner with them in this journey,” said Rahul Bhasin, managing partner, Baring India.

Intangles has also developed “substantial in-house IP” by leveraging its proprietary Digital Twin and Machine Learning paradigms to provide predictive vehicle health monitoring solutions to OEMs and fleet operators. It is one of the only players globally to have a full stack presence across patented algorithms, advanced hardware devices and cloud-based data analytics platform – all developed in-house.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fundraising

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 14:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.