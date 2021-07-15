Investment fund Synergy Metals gets CCI nod for stake buy in JSW Cement

-
Synergy Metals Investments Holding has received a nod from Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a stake in Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Cement.
The investment fund company has received the approval under the ‘green channel notice,’ Public Information Bureau said in its release today.
Unlisted JSW Cement currently has a capacity of 14 million tonne. The company aims to reach a capacity target of 25 million tonne by 2023.
JSW Cement refrained from commenting on the stake buy by the investment fund.
Synergy Metals and Mining Fund I LP, parent of Synergy Metals Investments Holdings Limited is an investment fund, which invests in the industrials, metals and power sectors globally.
