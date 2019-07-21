MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip look beyond offers and discount-led pitches

Travel companies are looking at different ways to retain and reward customers in a highly competitive, price-sensitive Indian market.

Especially since Indian travellers are brand conscious and show a greater proclivity for loyalty, behavioural reports indicate. A recent survey by Google and Ipsos found that consumers in India are more brand conscious than their counterparts in Australia and Japan, with 75 per cent of them looking to book all of their travel through same company. “Around 72 per cent of transactions on our platform are done through repeat customers,” said ...