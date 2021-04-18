Mcap of 7 of India's top-10 valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.41 trillion

-
ALSO READ
Here is why TCS shares declined 4% today despite a strong Q4 earnings show
TCS Q3 profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 8,701 cr, announces dividend at Rs 6/share
RBI gives Uday Kotak another three years as MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank
TCS posts strong Q4 results helped by $9.2-bn order book; revenue rises 4%
TCS reports 15% rise in Q4 net at Rs 9,246 cr; declares dividend of Rs 15
-
Seven of the 10 most valued firms witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 1,41,628.37 crore in market valuation last week, with IT companies taking the biggest hit. The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 47,680.78 crore to reach Rs 11,81,218.07 crore.
The market capitalisation of Infosys declined Rs 37,579.03 crore to Rs 5,76,275.68 crore. The valuation of Reliance Industries eroded by Rs 30,841.38 crore to Rs 12,26,048.07 crore and that of State Bank of India diminished by Rs 11,735.86 crore to Rs 3,03,347.55 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank''s valuation tumbled Rs 6,620.48 crore to Rs 3,49,903 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped by Rs 4,534.66 crore to Rs 5,77,206.58 crore. Bharti Airtel witnessed a decline of Rs 2,636.18 crore taking its valuation to Rs 2,96,871.53 crore.
In contrast, HDFC''s valuation jumped Rs 10,697.4 crore to reach Rs 4,64,254.63 crore. HDFC Bank added Rs 3,748.69 crore to its valuation at Rs 7,87,472.56 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 123.98 crore to Rs 3,91,902.83 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. During the holiday-truncated last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 759.29 points or 1.53 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU