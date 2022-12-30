JUST IN
Defence procurement, pipeline offer strong growth for Bharat Dynamics
Prospects remain healthy for NBFCs, bank credit shows a strong trend
Profitability focus to drive gains for Mahindra CIE Automotive
NMDC: A long-term play on steel cycle; may see decline in FY23 revenues
Jubilant still upper crust even as near-term margins slice up stock
2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels
Lupin set to gain market share in US flu season; shares up 6% in 2 sessions
Valuation gap with peers is expected to narrow for Axis Bank
New assets, expansion to drive growth for mall firm Phoenix Mills
Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
Luxury shopping gets a festive sparkle, basks in celebratory spirit
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Multiple growth avenues keep brokerages positive on Sumitomo Chemical

The stock has recovered some lost ground since November, as the Glyphosate herbicide overhang is behind for now

Topics
Brokerages | Chemical industry

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

broker, market, shares, trading, stocks, growth, profit, loss, exchange, brokerage

After falling 16 per cent following a government order on the sales of herbicide Glyphosate this October, the stock of Sumitomo Chemical India has recovered a bit since the fourth week of November. The gains came on brokerage upgrades, given the three-month stay on the government order and favourable risk reward. In addition to opportunities in the Indian generics and specialty products segments, export is a key growth driver for the company.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Brokerages

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 18:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.