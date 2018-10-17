Myntra private label hits Walmart Canada stores; to target Indian diaspora

Close on the heels of Walmart’s $16-billion investment in Flipkart, its fashion arm has started leveraging the reach of the US-based retail giant to sell its private brands in global markets.

To begin with, the fashion e-tailer is learnt to have started selling its — — at stores in Canada, targeting the huge Indian diaspora residing in the country. Besides, the fact that film actor Deepika Padukone, who endorses the brand, has a huge fan base in Canada, is also another reason why the company has targeted the country for its global foray, sources close to the development, said.

Launched in 2015, ‘All About You’ is a women fashion brand.

did not respond to the development.

Business Standard had earlier reported that after Walmart's $16-billion investment in May, was looking to go global.

While Myntra isn’t looking to take its e-commerce service outside the country, the company will be selling its products in stores overseas. Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal had earlier said that e-commerce and retail were very local businesses and it was difficult to take the model and apply outside.

At present, Myntra has 14 private brands, varying in size from among the best-selling brand on its platform to relatively smaller ones. As a whole, Myntra’s business drives 25 per cent of its revenues from its in-house brands to which the company expects to grow to 30 per cent by the next fiscal year.

Sources said Myntra’s other celebrity endorsed brands such as by Hrithik Roshan are also in the pipeline to be sold in stores globally.

“The conversations (between Myntra and Walmart) have started. Those are around finding areas where we can accelerate together — whether it’s going global with Myntra or them taking our learnings from the omnichannel and supply chain,” Ananth Narayanan, chief executive officer of Myntra-Jabong had told this newspaper earlier this month.

Narayanan had said his goal was to make Myntra a global brand in the next three years.