Optiemus Infracom plans to set up mobile manufacturing unit in Noida

Business Standard

Press Trust of India 

Electronics contract manufacturer Optiemus Infracom is setting up a new factory for mobile manufacturing in Noida, which is expected to be operational by early February, a top executive of the company said on Friday.
The company has plans to raise Rs 285 crore from sale of one of its buildings in Noida to Kailash Darshan Housing Development (Gujarat), which the company plans to utilise towards mobile manufacturing business, repay the existing loans and reduce interest burden and for general business purpose.
First Published: Fri, December 25 2020. 22:37 IST

