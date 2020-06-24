Patanjali Ayurved submits report on its Covid-19 drug to Ayush ministry

Union minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that has submitted to the its report on the company's medicine, which it has launched with the claim that it can cure in seven days.

The Ayush minister said that the ministry would look into the report and then decide about giving final permission to the company over the medicine.

He was speaking to PTI over the phone from New Delhi, a day after his ministry asked to provide "at the earliest" the composition and other details of the medicine. The ministry had also ordered the firm to stop advertising the product until the "issue" is examined.





ALSO READ: India coronavirus dispatch: How close are we to a Covid-19 vaccine?

"Baba Ramdev has produced a new medicine. Whatever research they have done, it should come to the for authentication," he said.

"We will be able to speak about it only when we look into the claims. I was told that they (Patanjali) have submitted a report to the ministry. The ministry will look into the report and final permission will be given after going through it," Naik said.

launched the 'Coronil and Swasari' medicine on Tuesday with the claim that it has discovered a cure for Covid-19. The firm claimed its medicine has shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on Covid-19 patients, except those on life support systems.