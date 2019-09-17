R Ramamoorthy appointed chairman and managing director of Cognizant India

-
IT major Cognizant has appointed Ramkumar Ramamoorthy as the chairman and managing director of Cognizant India
Ramamoorthy, who has been with the company for more than 21 years, played a leading role in developing many of the company's India-based portfolios, including marketing and communications, market research and intelligence, public affairs, and knowledge management. He also spearheaded the company's CSR initiatives through his work at the Cognizant Foundation and Cognizant Outreach, said that the company.
In the coming weeks, Ramamoorthy will establish a management committee and an operating committee for India. These committees will help the company further strengthen operations in the country.
