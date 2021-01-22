Reliance Jio net profit rises 15.5% to Rs 3,489 crore in December quarter

-
-
Jio Platforms recorded 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit to Rs 3,489 crore for October-December 2020, its parent firm Reliance Industries Limited said on Friday.
Jio Platforms, which provides digital and telecom services, had posted a net profit of Rs 3,020 crore in the previous quarter.
The revenue of the company stood at Rs 22,858 crore in the October-December 2020 period.
Jio Platforms reported a total customer base of 41 crore as of December 31, 2020.
The company reported monthly average revenue per user of Rs 151 as against Rs 145 in the trailing quarter.
