Reliance Jio set to enter 5G network, prepares ground for indigeneous trial

In a first by an Indian telco, Reliance Jio has sought permission from the government to undertake 5G trials based on technology and design developed by it. Sources familiar with the development said that if the 5G technology foray was successful, the design and technology for equipment could be outsourced for manufacturing to third-party players.

The move comes on the heels of Jio deciding to broaden its 5G trial runs with Chinese giant Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, and Nokia Networks — and not limit them to South Korean giant Samsung. Samsung was earlier the sole supplier ...