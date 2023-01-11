JUST IN
Bharti Airtel falls by over 4% after JP Morgan downgrades its stock
EnKash gets RBI's in-principle nod to operate as online payment aggregator
Ashok Leyland showcases six commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023
Flipkart Internet gets $90 million cash infusion from Singapore parent
NCLAT declines stay on CCI's Rs 936 cr Google penalty, asks firm to pay 10%
Reliance set to disrupt live streaming market with free IPL broadcast
MG Motor expects EVs to make up around 20-30% of sales in India in 2023
Auto Expo 2023: MG reveals Hector facelift, Plus; price starts Rs 14.7 lakh
Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' at Auto Expo 2023
Adani Wilmar sees Q3 sales growth in high single digits as demand grows
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Bharti Airtel falls by over 4% after JP Morgan downgrades its stock
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Reliance Retail to turn Metro stores into destination retail outlets

Metro sold only to business customers as its German parent had to comply with India's FDI norms

Topics
Reliance Retail | Metro AG | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team 

Metro AG

After acquiring Metro AG's India wholesale business, Reliance Retail is planning to turn the stores into destination retail outlets, The Economic Times reported. These stores will then cater to both trade and consumers.

Reliance Retail plans to sell groceries, value fashion and electronics at these outlets. It also has plans to onboard these stores on the JioMart shopping app, a senior industry executive aware of the plans told the publication.

The report said some of the stores will also have cafes.

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures, the holding company for Reliance Retail, signed definitive agreements last month to acquire all of Metro Cash & Carry India for Rs 2,850 crore.

Reliance got 31 large format stores in 21 cities as well as a real estate portfolio as part of the deal.

So far, Metro sold only to business customers such as neighbourhood stores, hotels, restaurants, caterers and others with a business or goods and services tax (GST) licence as its German parent had to comply with India’s norms that only allow 100 per cent FDI in cash-and-carry or wholesale trade.

But the Reliance deal, once approved by the government, will allow the new Indian owner to trade as well as sell to consumers. The deal is expected to complete by March, the ET report said.

However, the deal terms mandate that the stores continue under the Metro brand for three years.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Retail

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 13:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.