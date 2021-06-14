Reports of NSDL freezing accounts of 3 FPIs are erroneous: Adani Group

-
Adani Group companies on Monday informed the stock exchanges that news reports on National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) freezing the accounts of three foreign funds -- Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund --- are blatantly erroneous. Read the full release here
"It is done to deliberately mislead the investing community. This is causing irreparable loss of economic value to the investors at large and reputation of the group." Adani Group companies said.
"Given the seriousness of the article and its consequential adverse impact on minority investors, we requested Registrar and Transfer Agent, with respect to the status of the Demat Account of the aforesaid funds and have their written confirmation vide its e-mail dated June 14, 2021, clarifying that the Demat Account in which the aforesaid funds hold the shares of the Company are not frozen," the group firms further stated.
Shares of all six listed Adani Group companies fell by as much as 20 per cent in intra-day trade on report that NSDL has frozen accounts of three foreign funds that ownED stake in four of the group companies.
According to news reports, accounts of the three investment funds, which own over Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in four Adani Group companies, were frozen on or before May 31, as per the depository’s website.
Overall, the market-cap of Adani group stocks fell nearly by Rs 1.03 trillion today, according to a moneycontrol report.
