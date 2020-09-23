Residential property deals and rentals skid in metros on Covid-19, WFH

Anup Motwani, 60, who is into residential broking in western and South Mumbai, says he has not done any rental deals in the last six months. For a seasoned broker who has done 150 such deals in the last two years, it is one of the worst periods in his career spanning forty years; previous ones being 1971, 1992 and 2008, he recalls. “I am managing with God’s grace.

Otherwise there was no business,” said Motwani. He said rents in most key areas of Mumbai such as Bandra, Worli, Prabhadevi, Santacruz, and so on have dropped by 20-25 per cent. "Tenants are ...