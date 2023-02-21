Sanjay Nayar assumes position of vice-president of Assocham

-
ALSO READ
Enhance budget for PLI scheme and widen its coverage: Assocham
Jaipur set to host 11th edition of India StoneMart international exhibition
India can't afford yet more disruptions to supply chains: Ficci President
American Express India appoints Sanjay Khanna as chief executive officer
New telecom law should suspend USOF levies, say industry bodies
-
Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham) on Tuesday announced the appointment of global financial markets expert Sanjay Nayar as its new vice-president.
Sanjay Nayar who is a senior finance professional in the private equity as well as banking landscape in India, has nearly four decades of experience in the global as well as Indian financial markets. At present, he is the founder and chairman of early-stage technology fund Sorin Investment Fund. He has now been appointed as the new vice-president of Assocham.
"Assocham has always played a transformational role empowering Indian enterprises by focusing on critical issues. I look forward to adding value to India's apex chamber which has been playing a front-line role in newer and technology driven areas, especially to help the SME and MSME companies in the country- a backbone for India’s growth,'' Nayar said after assuming the new role.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 17:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU