JUST IN
5G rollout to be longer and costlier without 6GHz spectrum access: COAI
Sanjay Nayar assumes position of vice-president of Assocham
Game streaming platform Loco joins Avalanche Multiverse incentive programme
India's HPCL faces challenges paying for Russian oil as banks baulk: Source
$3 billion investments, trade took place in past BioAsia events: K T Rao
Baring Private Equity India pays Rs 16.57 lakh to settle case with Sebi
Rishabh Instruments gets Sebi's nod for IPO, to be listed both on NSE, BSE
India's TWS shipments register 85% growth in 2022, boAt leads: Report
SpiceJet board to consider fundraising to cover outstanding liabilities
Nation needs to embrace compassionate capitalism: Narayana Murthy
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Game streaming platform Loco joins Avalanche Multiverse incentive programme
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sanjay Nayar assumes position of vice-president of Assocham

Assocham has announced the appointment of global financial markets expert Sanjay Nayar as its new vice-president

Topics
Assocham | finance sector | Indian industry

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sanjay Nayar, Vice President, ASSOCHAM
Sanjay Nayar, Vice President, ASSOCHAM

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham) on Tuesday announced the appointment of global financial markets expert Sanjay Nayar as its new vice-president.

Sanjay Nayar who is a senior finance professional in the private equity as well as banking landscape in India, has nearly four decades of experience in the global as well as Indian financial markets. At present, he is the founder and chairman of early-stage technology fund Sorin Investment Fund. He has now been appointed as the new vice-president of Assocham.

In addition, Nayar also serves as a non-executive director at the e-commerce company Nykaa founded by him and his wife Falguni Nayar. As a non-executive director, he assists in a non-executive capacity in mergers and acquisitions activity as well as overseeing its expansion in the UAE, UK, and the USA.

"Assocham has always played a transformational role empowering Indian enterprises by focusing on critical issues. I look forward to adding value to India's apex chamber which has been playing a front-line role in newer and technology driven areas, especially to help the SME and MSME companies in the country- a backbone for India’s growth,'' Nayar said after assuming the new role.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assocham

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 17:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.