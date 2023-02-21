Sanjay Nayar assumes position of vice-president of Assocham

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham) on Tuesday announced the appointment of global financial markets expert Sanjay Nayar as its new vice-president.

Sanjay Nayar who is a senior finance professional in the private equity as well as banking landscape in India, has nearly four decades of experience in the global as well as Indian financial markets. At present, he is the founder and chairman of early-stage technology fund Sorin Investment Fund. He has now been appointed as the new vice-president of .