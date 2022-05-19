SC dismisses plea to review removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head

-
ALSO READ
Tata-Mistry spat: SC to hear Mistry review petitions on Wednesday
Combined entity will get benefit of lower cost of funds: HDFC's Keki Mistry
Tata-Mistry case: Supreme Court to hear review plea in open court
Top headlines: Govt likely to keep LIC stake; airfare cap in the works
Couldn't articulate benefits of HDFC-HDFC Bank merger clearly: Keki Mistry
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed review petitions filed by Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments against the apex court's final order and judgment of March last year which had allowed Tata Sons to remove Cyrus Mistry as group chairman.
The genesis of the dispute can be traced to the removal of Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons in 2016. Thereafter, the investment companies of Mistry, Cyrus Investments Pvt and Sterling Investments Pvt, which own 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons filed a petition before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, alleging oppression and mismanagement of Tata Sons by Tata Trusts and Ratan N Tata.
However, the NCLT ruled against Mistry and dismissed the petitions. Later, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) overturned the decision of the NCLT and it is against this judgment of the NCLAT that Tata Sons had moved the Supreme Court which had allowed the appeal filed by Tata Sons on March 26, 2021. The review petition, which was filed by the Mistry firms on April 24, 2021, came up today in open court and was dismissed, according to a statement by Karanjawala & Co, a law firm appearing for the Tata group.
In a separate application for expunction of remarks, the Court has agreed to expunge certain remarks made against Cyrus Mistry but has also directed that certain offensive paragraphs directed against the court made in the application for expunction be deleted/withdrawn by Mistry statement by Karanjawala & Co.
Appearing on the Tata side were Harish Salve and A M Singhvi who were briefed by a team from Karanjawala & Co.
The Mistrys were represented by C A Sundaram and Shyam Divan, and Somasekhar Sundaresan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU