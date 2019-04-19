Street bullish about SBI's growth despite bank's exposure to Jet Airways

Despite the recent instances of default like Jet Airways, the Street continues to keep the faith in country’s largest lender. In fact, more analysts have turned positive on the SBI stock over the last couple of quarters. Going by those polled on Bloomberg nearly 90 per cent of analysts have a ‘buy’ recommendation.

Their faith largely emanates from SBI’s size and scale of operations. With leadership across the lending and deposits platforms, SBI would stand to benefit from a revival in demand from India Inc and Indian consumers. However the most important factor ...