Virtual yoga to empathy: Amazon scales up remote work culture innovations
Business Standard

Sushil Kumar Gupta resigns as chairman, managing director of Asian Hotels

His resignation has been accepted by the board of directors of the company, the company said

Asian Hotels

Press Trust of India 

Hospitality firm Asian Hotels (West) on Sunday said that Sushil Kumar Gupta has resigned as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.
.

“Sushil Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, has resigned from the position of Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, effective from February 6, 2021,” Asian Hotels (West) said in a filing to BSE. His resignation has been accepted by the board of directors of the company, it added.
.

First Published: Sun, February 07 2021. 23:15 IST

