Swedish Ikea turns to 'swadeshi' marketing for winning hearts in India

Around the globe, Ikea launches are known for frenzied crowds and on occasion, even riots and tear gas — as was the case when 6,000 people showed up for a store launch in Edmonton London in 2005 and caused a deadly stampede. At the launch of its first store in India earlier this month, at Hyderabad, the company had clearly learnt its crowd control lessons well.

The numbers that thronged its gates, 40,000 on the launch day, were far greater than originally planned for. But the event, high on hoopla and razzmatazz, was casualty-free. The local police had to issue a traffic ...