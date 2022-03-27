Tata AIG, ICICI Lombard join race to buy insurance units of Reliance Cap

Tata AIG, and Nippon Life are among prominent Indian and foreign financial joining the race for the profit-making insurance arms of Reliance Capital, which was last year put under administration due to defaults and governance issues.

The last day to submit expression of interest (EOI) was extended by two weeks to March 25 to give access to the latest information before they make financial bids.

HDFC Ergo, Bandhan Financial Holdings, Cholamandam Investment, Adani Finserv, Yes Bank, OakTree Capital, Blackstone, New Quest, Indusind International, Brookfield, TPG, Zurich Insurance Group, Ares SSG Capital, ArpWood Partners, Capri Global Holdings, Edelweiss Alternative, International Asset Reconstruction Company, JC Flower, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Square Four Housing, UV Multiple Asset Investment have also submitted their expression of interest.

The earlier date to submit the EOI was March 11 but it was extended following request by some prospective bidders. According to the sources, the vast majority of the bidders who have submitted EOIs bid for the entire company. Others have bid for one or more subsidiaries of .

Bidders have two options: they can either bid for the entire or any one or more than one of the eight clusters (subsidiaries of Reliance Capital).

subsidiaries include Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance Securities, Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance.

Last November, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of Reliance Capital and appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the company’s administrator.

RBI subsequently filed an application for initiation of CIRP against the company at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

In February this year, the RBI appointed administrator invited EOI for sale of Reliance Capital. The financial bids are expected by May.