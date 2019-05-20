Tata Motors' Q4 profit slumps 47% to Rs 1,117 crore as JLR sales hit

Ltd reported a 47% drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the Indian automaker struggled to sell its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cars in key markets like China, and was also hit by a broader economic slowdown at home.



India's biggest automaker by revenue earned Rs 1,117.48 crore ($160.26 million) in net profit for the three months ended March 31, its fourth quarter, versus Rs 2,125.24 crore a year earlier when it took in a one-off charge of Rs 1,641 crore.



Revenue from wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC fell 5 per cent to Rs 65,146 billion. The unit brings in most of Tata's revenue.