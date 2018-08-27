Three American cos directly involved in Nirav Modi-led PNB fraud: US probe

Three bankrupt US with links to Indian billionaire were “directly involved” in transactions related to the alleged multibillion-dollar international fraud for which Modi has been charged by Indian authorities, according to an investigation by the court-appointed examiner that was filed Saturday.

The examiner, John J. Carney, found “substantial evidence” that senior officers and directors at Diamond Inc., A. Jaffe Inc. and Fantasy Inc. had knowledge of and involvement in the criminal conduct alleged by Indian officials.

The “intensive” 120-day investigation found substantial evidence to support the conclusion by Indian officials that the and their top officials were involved in the activities, the report said.

The findings of the examiner in the US court will likely bolster the Indian government’s case against the fugitive diamond merchant. U.K. authorities have confirmed to India that Modi has been located in the UK and British officials have asked India for documents necessary to make a provisional arrest, India Today TV reported Aug. 23.

The US court examiner also determined it is “highly likely” that and A. Jaffe Chief Executive Officer Mihir Bhansali and Chief Financial Officer Ajay Gandhi were involved in assisting in the transactions necessary to the alleged fraud.





The trustee in the bankruptcy case, Richard Levin, in a statement Sunday praised the “hard work” of the examiner and said the report will be reviewed “in depth to determine what action is warranted.”

Emails to representatives of and A. Jaffe and a lawyer for Bhansali weren’t answered.

The three sell jewelry to major retailers including Costco Wholesale Corp., J.C. Penny Co., Army/Navy Stores, Macy’s Inc. and Zale Corp., among others, it said.

Indian authorities and lodged a complaint in January against Modi and entities controlled by him, alleging that he and his co-conspirators fraudulently borrowed $4 billion over years by creating sham transactions as a way to import diamonds and other gems into India, the report said.



The in India also has generated political heat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the opposition pouncing on the issue ahead of the 2019 general elections. It also led to the central bank banning use of the so-called letter of undertaking, a popular import-finance instrument in India, which was used to perpetrate the alleged fraud.

Firestar previously said it wasn’t linked to allegations of fraud and Modi has denied wrongdoing.