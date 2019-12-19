Trai's IUC extension might benefit Jio; limited gains for Voda Idea, Airtel

With incoming off-net calls of Reliance Jio hitting over 50 per cent of its total calls with incumbent operators in November end, the decision of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to extend the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) regime for one more year might benefit the new player by letting Jio earn additional revenues, without providing any additional financial benefit to the incumbent operators.

During an open house discussion of Trai in November, Jio had stated that it has achieved symmetry between off-net incoming and outgoing calls with rival operators Vodafone Idea ...