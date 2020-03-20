We are looking to launch new products, says Vinati Organics MD and CEO

Vinod Saraf was struggling to arrange funds to start his maiden venture in 1989 — a plant to make a chemical that no one made in India at that time. Saraf, founder and chairman, Vinati Organics, had pumped in his entire personal savings of Rs 57 lakh, borrowed from friends and family, and even took a personal loan from a government-backed venture capital firm.

It was a Rs 14-crore project backed by multiple entities to set up a 1,200 tonne per annum (tpa) plant to make isobutyl benzene or IBB, a raw material used to make the popular painkiller ibuprofen. Indian ibuprofen makers ...