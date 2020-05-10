JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus LIVE: India Covid-19 cases near 63,000; death toll at 2,109
Business Standard

5 migrant workers killed, 13 injured as truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place near Patha village on Saturday night when nearly 20 migrant labourers were going in the truck to Jhansi

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | migrant workers | road accident

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  Bhopal 

Migrant workers travel in crowded trucks during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Jhansi district
Migrant workers travel in crowded trucks during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Jhansi district

At least five migrant labourers were killed and 13 others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Patha village on Saturday night when nearly 20 migrant labourers were going in the truck to Jhansi and Etah in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tiwari said, news agency PTI reported.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he added.
First Published: Sun, May 10 2020. 11:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU