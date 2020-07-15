After Chabahar Port, Farzad-B too is set to go out of Indian hands

With India-Iran relations touching an all-time low, the West Asian country has shown the door to India for two key projects – the second phase of and development of Farzad-B block.

Iran is itself funding and developing a rail link under the second phase of the Chabahar Port, while the contract for developing Farzad-B block is being given to a local company, after slow progress by ONGC Videsh (OVL). According to a source close to the development, Iran is set to sign a deal for the development of the field with a local oil company.

It was in January 25, 2003, that an ambitious deal was signed between then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Iran president Seyyed Mohammad Khatami. It was through this deal, termed as the New Delhi declaration, that both countries had decided to jointly develop Chahbahar port complex and Chahbahar-Fahranj-Bam railway link.

Since then, the Chahbahar project, along with the Farzad-B block deal, is something that forced India to play a diplomatic balancing act between the United States and Iran. In 2020, however, both these projects appear to be out of India's hands.

While the first phase of was developed by India, it could not go ahead with the second phase due to US sanctions. Though the initial deal was signed in 2003, a contract was signed between both countries to develop the 628-km rail line along the Iran-Afghanistan border during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tehran visit in 2016.

Former shipping secretary Vishwapati Trivedi said, “The idea of Chahbahar port was brought back to the table in 2014. Several exchanges happened between the two countries before finalising infrastructure development in Iran by India.” An initial agreement was signed between the two countries in May 2015 for development of the The agreement that translated into a formal 10-year contract meant executing a container port terminal.

Both the Kandla Port and JNPT were entrusted with the job of developing Chabahar Port and the then Chairman and Managing Director of Shipping Corporation of India was given charge of Indian Ports Global -- a special purpose vehicle for the execution of the contract. Trivedi said the reason these two port trusts were given this responsibility was that they had the desired port handling expertise.

A revenue-sharing agreement with minimum guarantee throughput (MGT) was agreed upon between the two countries where Iran wanted India to increase the traffic at Chabahar Port. MGT is essentially the lowest quantum of cargo and passengers that can pass through a port on a daily basis from arrival at the port to loading onto a ship. A railway line was part of the port development plan for seamless movement of traffic.

Iran has now indicated that it will provide $400 million from the Iranian Development Fund for the rail line. As part of the deal, Indian railways arm IRCON was supposed to provide $1.6 billion for the Rail project. According to sources, the Indian company could not move ahead with the project due to US sanctions on Iran. In addition, Iran’s growing proximity to China may have played a part. Iran and China are set to sign a deal worth $400 billion, lining up an investment roadmap for the next ten years.

Even when the US sanctions were on a high, India was keeping the project on the discussion table. However, the improvement in India-US relations under Donald trump forced India to go slow on Iran projects too. A major sign of this was the stopping of Iran oil imports after the recent US sanctions. In 2006, close on the heels of President George Bush’s visit to India, India and Iran had conducted a joint naval exercise. In that, a top official had termed Chahbahar as key to the maritime relations between the two countries, addressing around 220 sailors. Right along the Chabahar Port is Gwadar Port of Pakistan, which is being executed by China. But Iran grew skeptical of India’s diplomatic ties with the US and is believed to have delayed certain regulatory clearances that in turn affected the project.

Similar to the Chahbahar railway line, the US sanctions came in way of Farzad-B gas field. Last week, Masoud Karbasian, Managing Director of Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) had said that deal for the development of the field is going to be signed in the near future. An Indian official source aware about the development said, “There is no development at present on Farzad-B. It seems Iran is trying to rope in a local player for its development.” The State Bank of India (SBI) and operators too had expressed concerns about the sanctions by the United States.

Though India had been looking to secure a contract for the gas field since 2009, the sanctions against Tehran played the spoiler for the deal. Around 75 per cent of the deal was finalised by May 2018, when the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and announced sanctions on the West Asian country from November.

The Farzad-B block has gas reserves of about 21.6 trillion cubic feet. The major point of contention between India and Iran was regarding the setting up of two pipelines and the money to be quoted on the development plan, the source said, adding that the Indian company wanted only one pipeline.

The contract for the Block was signed on December 25, 2002, by the consortium of ONGC Videsh, Indian Oil Corporation and Oil India for carrying out exploration in the Farsi offshore block. The contract had expired in June, 2009, after the declaration of commerciality of the block based on the gas discovery of Farzad-B gas field.

When the sanctions were lifted after the nuclear deal with then US President Barrack Obama, Iran too had increased its demands with the Indian negotiators for Farzad. Iran's administration had even hinted about giving out the project to Russian companies like Gazprom or to Chinese majors. In May 2019, a financing proposal, which Iran did not agree to. In August 2019, Iran had indicated that the country may not wait for India now.