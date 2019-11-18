Delhi-NCR air quality improves to 'poor', bringing relief after weeks

in Delhi and nearby areas improved on Monday due to strong winds but continued to remain in the "poor" category. The relief for Delhi-NCR came after strong winds due to western disturbance helped disperse pollutants in the region and other parts of north India.

The in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain in the "moderate" and "poor" categories for the next two days.

At 6:30 am, Delhi's overall Index (AQI) was recorded at 211, which falls in the "poor" category. The AQI in the capital on Sunday stood at 215.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 severe".

The concentration of particlate matter (PM) 2.5 was at 94 while the PM10 level was recorded at 170.

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during daytime on Monday with the maximum temperature touching 27 degrees Celsius and minimum of 15 degrees Celsius.

The AQI in Faridabad was 197 (moderate), Ghaziabad 218 (poor), Greater Noida 202 (poor), Noida 203 (poor) and Gurgaon 136 (moderate).

Delhi was blanketed with a thick smog for four consecutive days till Friday as unfavourable weather hampered dispersion of pollutants.



