Delhi-NCR air quality improves to 'poor', bringing relief after weeks

-
ALSO READ
Delhi chokes as pollution levels remain 'severe' for second straight day
Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air, pollution nears 'emergency' zone
Delhi's air quality dips to 'severe' levels, likely to worsen on Wednesday
Delhi sees haze-filled Friday morning, air quality in 'severe' zone at 425
Air pollution in Delhi-NCR nears 'emergency' zone; schools shut till Friday
-
Air quality in Delhi and nearby areas improved on Monday due to strong winds but continued to remain in the "poor" category. The relief for Delhi-NCR came after strong winds due to western disturbance helped disperse pollutants in the region and other parts of north India.
The air quality in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain in the "moderate" and "poor" categories for the next two days.
At 6:30 am, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 211, which falls in the "poor" category. The AQI in the national capital on Sunday stood at 215.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 severe".
The concentration of particlate matter (PM) 2.5 was at 94 while the PM10 level was recorded at 170.
The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during daytime on Monday with the maximum temperature touching 27 degrees Celsius and minimum of 15 degrees Celsius.
The AQI in Faridabad was 197 (moderate), Ghaziabad 218 (poor), Greater Noida 202 (poor), Noida 203 (poor) and Gurgaon 136 (moderate).
Delhi was blanketed with a thick smog for four consecutive days till Friday as unfavourable weather hampered dispersion of pollutants.
|Place
|PM2.5
|PM10
|Noida
|129
|156
|Ghaziabad
|166
|179
|Gurugram
|50
|N/A
|Faridabad
|62
|N/A
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU