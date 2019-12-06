Ajit Pawar absolved of corruption charge in Maharashtra irrigation scam

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra ACB closes irrigation cases, says not related to Ajit Pawar
Probe in 9 irrigation cases closed, none linked to Ajit Pawar: ACB
Maharashtra may form NAC-like body to implement Maha Vikas Aghadi's agenda
SC to hear petition challenging Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance tomorrow
Singhvi attacks BJP, says ACB closing cases shows corrupt motives
-
Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Vidarbha irrigation scam.
The ACB, in its affidavit submitted in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, has ruled out Pawar's involvement in cases of alleged irregularities in irrigation projects in the Vidarbha region.
The affidavit was submitted on November 27, a day before the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena -NCP-Congress was sworn-in the state on November 28.
The court had asked the ACB to clarify its stand on the role of Pawar, a former Water Resources Development Minister, in these cases.
Pawar had also served as chairman of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC), which had cleared irrigation projects in which irregularities were alleged.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU