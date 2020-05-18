'Amphan' is serious'; will make landfall in Bengal, Odisha on Wed: NDRF

'Amphan', categorised as a super cyclone, is expected to make landfall on May 20 and it is being taken seriously as this is only the second time that such a severe will hit India after 1999, chief S N Pradhan said on Monday.

Pradhan said 'Amphan' will be an extremely severe cyclonic storm, a notch below the 'super cyclone' category, when it makes landfall.

The Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief said the coming is a "serious" one as it is only the second time after 1999 in that a storm hitting the country's coast has been categorised as a 'super cyclone'.

The 1999 super was very deadly and it is expected that Amphan upon landfall will be like the 'Fani' cyclone that hit the and Andhra Pradesh coasts in May 2019. This is a cause of concern and the central government is also very serious about it, he said in a video message. We request the affected states of and to undertake the required measures. These states are already doing it, Pradhan said. The has already deployed a total of 37 teams in the two states apart from others that have been kept on standby.