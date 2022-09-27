JUST IN
Business Standard

And now, a seaweed-based nutraceutical cure for fatty liver disease

Pre-clinical trials show no evidence of side effects in the product, which is the ninth such to be developed from marine organisms by Kochi-based CMFRI

Topics
fatty liver cirrhosis | Nutraceutical | Immunity

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

liver
Photo: Shutterstock

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) based in Kochi has come up with a nutraceutical product from select seaweeds to treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Named Cadalmin LivCure extract, the product is a unique blend of 100 per cent natural bioactive ingredients extracted from seaweeds to improve liver health.

This is the ninth such product from marine organisms being developed by the CMFRI, which works under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). The umbrella organisation had already brought out nutraceuticals to combat a series of lifestyle diseases such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism and osteoporosis, and to improve immunity. Out of these nutraceuticals, eight products are from seaweeds and one from green mussel.

The nutraceutical does not have any side effects as established by detailed pre-clinical trials.

“It has proved that long-term oral administration of this product will not lead to general organ or systemic toxicity”, Dr Kajal Chakraborty, Principal Scientist at the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of the CMFRI,who headed the research said in a statement today.

The technology will be licensed soon to those in the pharmaceutical industry for commercial production of the nutraceutical.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 19:22 IST

