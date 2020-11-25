Chennai airport suspends aircraft operations in view of Cyclone Nivar

JUST IN
T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

A view of Chennai Airport | Photo: Wikipedia Commons

The Chennai airport has suspended operations in view of the Cyclone Nivar. The airport authority announced on Wednesday evening that aircraft operations at the Chennai airport would remain suspended from today evening (7 pm) to tomorrow morning (7 am).
The decision was taken considering the safety of passengers and the severity of the approaching cyclone, the Airport Authority of India said on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, November 25 2020. 18:10 IST

