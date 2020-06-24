Chinese firm launches phase-3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine in UAE: Report

China's inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate has entered the phase-3 clinical trial in the United Arab Emirates, according to Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) on Tuesday.

This is the first company in China to conduct an overseas clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

The vaccine, developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under CNBG affiliated to Sinopharm, has shown promising results in terms of both safety and efficacy in phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials.

The CNBG is actively promoting overseas cooperation in the phase-3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

The is primarily because there are currently not enough Covid-19 patients in China required for a phase-3 clinical trial, according to experts.

The company has already secured the intention of cooperation of several firms and research institutions from different countries.