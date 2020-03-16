Coronavirus impact: India bans air travel from Europe till March 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday ordered suspension of all passenger traffic from Europe till March 31 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from March 18. No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT. The airline shall enforce this at the point of initial departure. Both these instructions are temporary measures and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently," Deputy Director General Sunil Kumar said in a circular.

The order applies to both Indian and European airlines and also those from West Asia which carry traffic via Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Doha. The government's latest directions comes as European countries reported highest Covid-19 related death cases in a single day. The US government too has suspended all passenger movement between itself and European Union.

At present Air India is the only Indian carrier operating to Europe while IndiGo flies to Turkey. Currently, Alitalia, Air France, British Airways, Lufthansa, KLM, Swiss, Turkish Airlines and Virgin Atlantic are operating their flights to India while Finnair and LOT Polish Airlines have already suspended their schedule.

Last week India suspended most categories of existing visas and advised citizens against travelling abroad while various countries too have restricted travel and closed borders. The Mumbai police too has ordered tour operators from organising group tours within India and abroad.