Coronavirus LIVE: India Covid-19 cases reach 9,390,791; toll at 136,705
Coronavirus update: At 1,808,550, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 881,086, Andhra Pradesh 866,000, Tamil Nadu 777,616 and Kerala 587,578
India's Covid-19 casesload currently stands at 9,390,791
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Zydus Biotech Park to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there. From there, PM Modi reached Hyderabad as part of his three-city tour to take stock of Covid-19 vaccine development. he lauded the scientists of Bharat Biotech for their vaccine progress with ICMR.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 61,958,809. While 42,772,849 have recovered, 1,448,231 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 13,608,696 cases, and 271,025 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,390,791 cases, Brazil (6,290,272), Russia (2,242,633), France (2,208,699).
