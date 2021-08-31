JUST IN
Coronavirus live updates: India awaits GDP data; SA finds new Covid strain

Coronavirus live updates: EU countries reimpose restrictions on non-essential travel from the US; Indonesia relaxes curbs.

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to an auto driver as a special drive of the vaccination for auto drivers organised by Local MLA Uday Garudachar, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus updates: A senior doctor has said there were early indications of a third wave of the coronavirus in some Indian states, calling for more data to predict the pandemic.

“Nobody can predict the third wave for the whole country...the wave may rear its head only if states remove restrictions prematurely,” said Dr Samiran Panda, head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases department at the state-backed Indian Council of Medical Research.

General and health insurers have received almost 1.4 times the number of Covid-related health claims so far in FY22 than what they had received in entire FY21.

World coronavirus updates: European Union countries voted to reimpose restrictions on non-essential travel from the US amid a surge in new cases, dealing a fresh blow to the tourism industry.

Indonesia relaxed movement restrictions further in Java, Bali and other areas, as the infection trend showed improvement, President Joko Widodo said in a briefing, according to Bloomberg. 

