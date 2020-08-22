Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 2,973,368; lockdown in Punjab, Haryana
Coronavirus latest news: India's coronavirus tally has surged to 2,973,368. Weekend lockdown has been imposed in Punjab and Haryana. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment collects a swab sample from a resident at a Covid-19 testing site in the courtyard of a school in New Delhi.
Coronavirus update: India has recorded 69,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 2,973,368. With 953 fatalities reported on Friday, the country's death toll has surged to 55,928. With cases rising rapidly, states like Haryana, Punjab and UP have declared weekend lockdowns. Five most affected states by total tally of cases at present are Maharashtra (6,57,450), Tamil Nadu (367,460), Andhra Pradesh (300,000), Karnataka (240,948), and Uttar Pradesh (177,239).
Coronavirus world update: As many as 23,097,175 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 15,174,876 have recovered, 787,567 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,795,777 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,411,872.
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More