Coronavirus LIVE: India tally past 8 mn; 502602 new cases recorded globally

update: India has reported a daily jump of nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases, even as the tally has soared past the 8-million mark. The country's death toll has mounted to 120,563. Amid the festive season and rising pollution level, Delhi on Wednesday recorded over 5,600 fresh cases for the first time, with the city witnessing a sudden surge in daily incidences in the past few days. According to the latest health department bulletin, the positivity rate has also jumped to 9.37 per cent, as the infection tally in the city has mounted to over 370,000.

vaccine update: Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) said it had engaged with partners in India to make the Russian vaccine candidate Sputnik V and was also open to partnering with other global and Indian firms to distribute vaccines or Covid-19 therapies.

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 44,739,905. While 32,702,025 have recovered, 1,178,527 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 9,118,547 cases. It is followed by India, which has 8,038,765 cases, Brazil (5,469,755) and Russia (1,563,976).

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.