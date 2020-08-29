Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 3,461,240; death toll at 62,713
Coronavirus latest news: India is likely to get an approved coronavirus vaccine by early 2021. The country's total coronavirus case count is now at 3,461,240. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Healthcare workers screening residents for temperature and oxygen level at a slum colony during a campaign for coronavirus testing, in Mumbai on Monday.
Coronavirus update: India has again recorded over 76,000 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking its total caseload to 3,461,240. The country's trajectory of daily new cases of the coronavirus disease is now the highest ever recorded by any country. This means that the outbreak in India currently is worse than it was at the peak in the United States (US) – the worst-hit nation in the world. With 1,019 fatalities reported on Friday, the country has overtaken Mexico as the nation with 3rd-highest Covid deaths. The toll now stands at 62,713.
Five most affected Indian states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (747,995), Tamil Nadu (409,238), Andhra Pradesh (403,616), Karnataka (318,000), and Uttar Pradesh (213,824). Delhi recorded 1,808 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,69,412. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has quarantined himself after two Congress MLAs who met him during the Assembly session on Friday tested positive for the disease.
Jharkhand has extended its lockdown restrictions till September 30.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 24,888,299 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 17,276,321 have recovered, 840,431 have died so far. The US, which has 6,094,522 cases, is followed by Brazil, which has 3,812,605.
